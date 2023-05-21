Mason Marchment will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights play on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Marchment's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Mason Marchment vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +175)

0.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +340)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 15:42 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

In 11 of 68 games this year, Marchment has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchment has a point in 23 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Marchment's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he goes over.

Marchment has an implied probability of 22.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marchment Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 68 Games 6 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.