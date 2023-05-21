Jayson Tatum NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 21
Jayson Tatum and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Tatum's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|30.5
|30.1
|29.7
|Rebounds
|9.5
|8.8
|11.2
|Assists
|5.5
|4.6
|5.1
|PRA
|45.5
|43.5
|46
|PR
|40.5
|38.9
|40.9
|3PM
|3.5
|3.2
|2.9
Looking to bet on one or more of Jayson Tatum's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat
- Tatum has taken 21.1 shots per game this season and made 9.8 per game, which account for 21.4% and 21.0%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's connected on 3.2 threes per game, or 18.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, allowing 109.8 points per contest.
- The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.
- The Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.6 assists per game.
- Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league.
Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|42
|34
|13
|8
|3
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|41
|30
|7
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1/24/2023
|40
|31
|14
|7
|2
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|41
|14
|12
|3
|0
|0
|0
|11/30/2022
|39
|49
|11
|3
|8
|0
|2
|10/21/2022
|37
|29
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Tatum or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.