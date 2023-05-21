Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights meet in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Robertson's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jason Robertson vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson's plus-minus this season, in 18:50 per game on the ice, is +37.

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 34 of them.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

Robertson's implied probability to go over his point total is 35.7% based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 56.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On defense, the Golden Knights are allowing 225 total goals (2.7 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +42.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 109 Points 7 46 Goals 4 63 Assists 3

