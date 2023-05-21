Jamie Benn Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Golden Knights - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
|Stars vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Golden Knights Player Props
|Stars vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Golden Knights
|Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction
Benn Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.
- In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.
- Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.
- The implied probability is 56.5% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|82
|Games
|7
|78
|Points
|6
|33
|Goals
|2
|45
|Assists
|4
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.