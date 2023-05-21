Jamie Benn and the Dallas Stars are playing the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Benn's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Benn has an assist in 34 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability is 56.5% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 7 78 Points 6 33 Goals 2 45 Assists 4

