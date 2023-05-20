Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to get to Kyle Freeland when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 58 total home runs.

Texas' .444 slugging percentage ranks fifth-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .266 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

Texas has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 6.2 runs per game (273 total runs).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in the majors.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.174).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his ninth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.15 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Gray is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Gray will try to extend a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies W 7-2 Home Martín Pérez Karl Kauffmann 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo 5/26/2023 Orioles - Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez

