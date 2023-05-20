Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (27-17) and the Colorado Rockies (19-26) clashing at Globe Life Field (on May 20) at 4:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Rangers.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (3-1) for the Rangers and Kyle Freeland (4-4) for the Rockies.

Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 14, or 63.6%, of those games.
  • Texas is 7-1 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
  • The Rangers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 273 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers' 3.83 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 14 @ Athletics W 11-3 Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
May 15 Braves L 12-0 Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
May 16 Braves W 7-4 Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
May 17 Braves L 6-5 Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
May 19 Rockies W 7-2 Martín Pérez vs Karl Kauffmann
May 20 Rockies - Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
May 21 Rockies - Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
May 22 @ Pirates - Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
May 23 @ Pirates - Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
May 24 @ Pirates - Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
May 26 @ Orioles - Jon Gray vs Grayson Rodriguez

