The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Friday, May 19, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Golden Knights-Stars matchup will air on ESPN and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

ESPN and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/8/2023 Stars Golden Knights 2-1 (F/SO) DAL 2/25/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/SO) DAL 1/16/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-0 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars' total of 215 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the NHL.

The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 37 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players