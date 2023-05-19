Adolis Garcia leads the Texas Rangers (26-17) into a contest versus the Colorado Rockies (19-25) after his two-homer outing in a 6-5 defeat to the Braves. It starts at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

The Rangers will give the ball to Martin Perez (4-1), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (4-1, 4.25 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (4-1) will take the mound for the Rangers, his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 32-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 4.25, a 2.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.606.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts, Perez has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.