The Colorado Rockies and Brenton Doyle take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank ninth in MLB action with 57 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .443 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.

The Rangers have the fifth-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Texas scores the second-most runs in baseball (266 total, 6.2 per game).

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .336 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 23 average in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.

Texas has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.181).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Martin Perez (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Perez has registered two quality starts this season.

Perez will try to secure his eighth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Away Andrew Heaney JP Sears 5/15/2023 Braves L 12-0 Home Cody Bradford Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves W 7-4 Home Dane Dunning Jared Shuster 5/17/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Martín Pérez - 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Kyle Freeland 5/21/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Connor Seabold 5/22/2023 Pirates - Away Dane Dunning Luis Ortiz 5/23/2023 Pirates - Away Nathan Eovaldi Rich Hill 5/24/2023 Pirates - Away Martín Pérez Johan Oviedo

