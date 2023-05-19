Rangers vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (26-17) against the Colorado Rockies (19-25) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on May 19.
The Rangers will look to Martin Perez (4-1), while the Rockies' starter has not yet been announced.
Rangers vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rangers vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Rockies Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Rockies
|Rangers vs Rockies Odds
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.
- Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 13, or 61.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 5-1 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.
- Texas has scored 266 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.87 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|W 11-3
|Andrew Heaney vs JP Sears
|May 15
|Braves
|L 12-0
|Cody Bradford vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|W 7-4
|Dane Dunning vs Jared Shuster
|May 17
|Braves
|L 6-5
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|-
|Martín Pérez vs TBA
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|May 21
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Connor Seabold
|May 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Ortiz
|May 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Rich Hill
|May 24
|@ Pirates
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Johan Oviedo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.