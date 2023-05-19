Jamie Benn will be in action Friday when his Dallas Stars play the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jamie Benn vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:47 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +23.

In 30 of 82 games this season Benn has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Benn has a point in 51 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 21 times.

In 34 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn has an implied probability of 58.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Benn Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+42) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Vegas 82 Games 6 78 Points 5 33 Goals 1 45 Assists 4

