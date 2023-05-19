The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are doing battle in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-9.5) 215 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-9.5) 214.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-9.5) 215 -417 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-9.5) 216.5 -400 +325 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 221.2 points per game, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 29.5 -125 30.1
Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6
Malcolm Brogdon 15.5 +100 14.9
Marcus Smart 13.5 -110 11.5
Derrick White 8.5 -110 12.4

