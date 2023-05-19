The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (215)



The Celtics have covered more often than the Heat this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 47.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

Miami and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been getting things done at both ends of the court this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 16 treys per contest (second-best).

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 52% of the shots it has taken (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 threes per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

