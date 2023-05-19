Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 123-116 win against the Celtics, Adebayo totaled 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Below we will break down Adebayo's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.5 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.5 PRA 30.5 32.8 30.9 PR 27.5 29.6 27.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bam Adebayo has made 8.0 shots per game, which accounts for 18.7% of his team's total makes.

Adebayo's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Celtics have allowed 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 37 20 8 5 0 0 1 1/24/2023 37 30 15 1 0 1 2 12/2/2022 38 28 7 3 0 1 1 11/30/2022 39 23 6 5 1 0 2 10/21/2022 35 19 8 5 0 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.