Find the injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29), which currently has just one player listed, as the Nuggets prepare for their Western Conference finals game 2 against the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) at Ball Arena on Thursday, May 18 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers with Fubo!

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Lakers following a 132-126 win in their matchup on Tuesday. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets in the win with 34 points, while Anthony Davis had 40 in the losing effort for the Lakers.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 25.9 12.5 2.6 Mohamed Bamba C Out Ankle 6.6 4.6 0.9 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 28.9 8.3 6.8

Nuggets vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets record only 0.8 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

When Denver totals more than 116.6 points, it is 37-4.

The Nuggets have seen an increase in scoring lately, racking up 117.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.7 points more than the 115.8 they've scored this season.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets score 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while allowing 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Lakers Season Insights

The Lakers' 117.2 points per game are just 4.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allow to opponents.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-17 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

While the Lakers are scoring 117.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 114.3 points per contest.

Los Angeles connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 34.6% rate (24th in NBA), compared to the 12.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers rank 19th in the NBA with 111.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th defensively with 111.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nuggets vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -5.5 226.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.