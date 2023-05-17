Jayson Tatum be on the court for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Tatum, in his last game, had 51 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two steals in a 112-88 win over the 76ers.

Let's break down Tatum's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Jayson Tatum Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 30.1 28.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.8 10.7 Assists 4.5 4.6 5.4 PRA 44.5 43.5 44.4 PR 39.5 38.9 39 3PM 3.5 3.2 3.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jayson Tatum Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 21.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 21.1 per contest.

Tatum is averaging 9.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 19.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Tatum's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat give up 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

The Heat give up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/24/2023 40 31 14 7 2 0 0 12/2/2022 41 14 12 3 0 0 0 11/30/2022 39 49 11 3 8 0 2 10/21/2022 37 29 5 4 2 2 1

