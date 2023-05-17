The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 1 on tap.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 15.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 221.2 combined points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 14.5 +100 11.5 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Robert Williams III 7.5 +105 8.0

