Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are tied 3-3 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) to secure this game and series against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 43 of their 68 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a 20-7 record (winning 74.1% of its games).

The Stars have a 65.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.