Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7
The Seattle Kraken take the road against the Dallas Stars in the final game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. Bookmakers give the Stars -190 moneyline odds in this decisive game against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-190)
|Kraken (+160)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have gone 43-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has a record of 20-7 (winning 74.1%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 55 games this season, and won 25 (45.5%).
- Seattle has entered 14 games this season as an underdog by +160 or more and is 9-5 in those contests.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not gone over once.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 1.0 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken are currently on a 10-game streak of failing to go over the total.
- In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 8.8 goals, 0.6 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
