Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15 will see the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The teams are knotted up 3-3 in the series. The Kraken are the underdog (+160) in this decisive matchup against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 43-25 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 25 of the 55 games, or 45.5%, in which they've been an underdog.

This season Seattle has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +160 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 38.5% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

During their past 10 games, the Stars have scored one more goal per game than their average on the season.

The Stars net the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken are currently on a 10-game stretch of failing to go over the total.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.6 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have given up 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

