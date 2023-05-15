Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can watch the Stars look to hold off the Kraken on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/13/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 SEA 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players