The Atlanta Braves (25-15) and Texas Rangers (25-15) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Rangers a series win over the Athletics.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the mound, while Cody Bradford will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Monday, May 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.

The lefty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.402 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Morton has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.402 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.