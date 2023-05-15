Rangers vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - May 15
The Atlanta Braves (25-15) and Texas Rangers (25-15) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Rangers a series win over the Athletics.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the mound, while Cody Bradford will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford
- Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.
- The lefty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton
- The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.402 in seven games this season.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Morton has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.402 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.
