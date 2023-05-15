The Atlanta Braves (25-15) and Texas Rangers (25-15) square off in the first of a three-game series on Monday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET. The Braves are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Rangers a series win over the Athletics.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (4-3) to the mound, while Cody Bradford will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSW
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: Globe Life Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (4-3, 3.32 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

  • Bradford will make his first start of the season for the Rangers.
  • The lefty is making his MLB debut at 25 years old.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

  • The Braves will hand the ball to Morton (4-3) for his eighth start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
  • The 39-year-old has an ERA of 3.32, a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.402 in seven games this season.
  • In seven starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
  • Morton has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.402 WHIP ranks 59th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.

