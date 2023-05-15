Jason Robertson will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 15, 2023. There are prop bets for Robertson available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jason Robertson vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Robertson Season Stats Insights

Robertson has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +37).

In Robertson's 82 games played this season he's scored in 36 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Robertson has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 34 times.

Robertson has an assist in 42 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Robertson goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Robertson has an implied probability of 59.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Robertson Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 109 Points 12 46 Goals 2 63 Assists 10

