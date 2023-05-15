Jamie Benn will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play on Monday at American Airlines Center in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

Benn's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:47 per game on the ice, is +23.

In Benn's 82 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Benn has a point in 51 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Benn has an implied probability of 59.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Benn has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 78 Points 13 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 10

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.