Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 51 total home runs.

Texas ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .443.

The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (243 total).

The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.

The Rangers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.176).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Andrew Heaney (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Heaney is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Jon Gray James Kaprielian 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Martín Pérez Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Ryan Feltner 5/20/2023 Rockies - Home Andrew Heaney Kyle Freeland

