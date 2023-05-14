How to Watch the Rangers vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Athletics Player Props
|Rangers vs Athletics Odds
|Rangers vs Athletics Prediction
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 51 total home runs.
- Texas ranks fifth in baseball, slugging .443.
- The Rangers' .265 batting average is fifth-best in the majors.
- Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.2 runs per game (243 total).
- The Rangers rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .338.
- The Rangers' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 25th in MLB.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.
- Texas has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the fifth-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.176).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Heaney (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Heaney is looking to record his fourth quality start of the year in this matchup.
- Heaney has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year heading into this game.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Mariners
|L 5-0
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|George Kirby
|5/10/2023
|Mariners
|W 4-3
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Luis Castillo
|5/11/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-0
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Luis Medina
|5/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 9-7
|Away
|Martín Pérez
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/13/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-0
|Away
|Jon Gray
|James Kaprielian
|5/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Andrew Heaney
|Drew Rucinski
|5/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Charlie Morton
|5/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|-
|5/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Martín Pérez
|Spencer Strider
|5/19/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Jon Gray
|Ryan Feltner
|5/20/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Andrew Heaney
|Kyle Freeland
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.