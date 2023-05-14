Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers face Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +120. A 9-run over/under is set in this matchup.

Rangers vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: NBCS-CA

Location: Oakland, California

Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -145 +120 9 -105 -115 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 60% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-8).

Texas has gone 9-5 (winning 64.3% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers have an implied win probability of 59.2%.

Texas has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 38 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-14-2).

The Rangers have had a spread set for just two outings this season, and covered in both.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-6 12-9 10-4 14-11 18-10 6-5

