Rangers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Texas Rangers (24-15) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (9-32) at 4:07 PM (on May 14). Our computer prediction projects a 8-6 win for the Rangers, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The probable starters are Andrew Heaney (2-3) for the Rangers and Drew Rucinski (0-3) for the Athletics.
Rangers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Rangers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rangers 8, Athletics 6.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Rangers Performance Insights
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 20 times this season and won 12, or 60%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 9-3, a 75% win rate, when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Rangers have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Texas has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 243.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.63).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 9
|@ Mariners
|L 5-0
|Andrew Heaney vs George Kirby
|May 10
|@ Mariners
|W 4-3
|Dane Dunning vs Luis Castillo
|May 11
|@ Athletics
|W 4-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Luis Medina
|May 12
|@ Athletics
|L 9-7
|Martín Pérez vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 13
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Jon Gray vs James Kaprielian
|May 14
|@ Athletics
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Drew Rucinski
|May 15
|Braves
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Charlie Morton
|May 16
|Braves
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs TBA
|May 17
|Braves
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Spencer Strider
|May 19
|Rockies
|-
|Jon Gray vs Ryan Feltner
|May 20
|Rockies
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Kyle Freeland
