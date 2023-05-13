Tyler Seguin will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Seguin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Tyler Seguin vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 76 games this season, Seguin has a plus-minus rating of +3, while averaging 16:37 on the ice per game.

In Seguin's 76 games played this season he's scored in 18 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 38 of 76 games this year, Seguin has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 76 games this season, Seguin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Seguin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 76 Games 11 50 Points 2 21 Goals 1 29 Assists 1

