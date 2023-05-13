Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars visit the Seattle Kraken Saturday in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 lead in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -165 odds on the moneyline in this decisive game against the Kraken (+140).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 43-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Dallas has gone 26-11 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (70.3% win percentage).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has entered 25 games this season as an underdog by +140 or more and is 15-10 in those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 41.7% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Kraken's 252 total goals allowed (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
