The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have a 3-2 edge in the series.

Tune in to ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the match unfold as the Stars and Kraken take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Stars have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken concede 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the NHL in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players