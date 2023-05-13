The Dallas Stars hit the ice for Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, May 13, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars are up 3-2.

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS is the place to tune in to see the Stars and the Kraken hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/11/2023 Stars Kraken 5-2 DAL 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players