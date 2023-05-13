Roope Hintz will be on the ice Saturday when his Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Looking to wager on Hintz's props? Here is some information to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +31.

In Hintz's 73 games played this season he's scored in 28 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

In 27 of 73 games this year, Hintz has registered an assist, and in nine of those matches recorded two or more.

Hintz has an implied probability of 62.1% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 40.8% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 11 75 Points 14 37 Goals 7 38 Assists 7

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.