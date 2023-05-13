Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker on Saturday.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank eighth-best in baseball with 49 total home runs.

Texas is fifth in baseball, slugging .441.

The Rangers have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.265).

Texas is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.3 runs per game (238 total).

The Rangers rank fourth in baseball with a .338 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Texas' pitching staff ranks 15th in the majors.

Texas has a 3.72 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in the majors (1.187).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jon Gray (2-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.82 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 37 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gray enters this outing with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Gray will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics W 4-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Luis Medina 5/12/2023 Athletics L 9-7 Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi - 5/17/2023 Braves - Home Martín Pérez Spencer Strider 5/19/2023 Rockies - Home Jon Gray Ryan Feltner

