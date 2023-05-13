Joe Pavelski Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Kraken - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6
Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Pavelski? We have numbers and figures to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Stars vs Kraken Game Info
|Stars vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
Pavelski Season Stats Insights
- Pavelski's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:43 per game on the ice, is +42.
- In Pavelski's 82 games played this season he's scored in 25 of them and netted multiple goals in two.
- Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.
- Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on 10 occasions.
- Pavelski's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken
- On defense, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Seattle
|82
|Games
|11
|77
|Points
|19
|28
|Goals
|12
|49
|Assists
|7
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.