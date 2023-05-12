Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers meet, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 3-1.

You can see the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 TOR
5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA
5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA
4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.
  • In their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Panthers have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Panthers have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

