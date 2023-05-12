The Los Angeles Lakers are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Lakers have a 3-2 series lead. The matchup's over/under is 220.5.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -2.5 220.5

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

In 62 games this season, Los Angeles and its opponents have scored more than 220.5 combined points.

Los Angeles' outings this year have an average total of 233.8, 13.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Lakers have compiled a 41-41-0 record against the spread.

This season, Los Angeles has been favored 31 times and won 20, or 64.5%, of those games.

This season, Los Angeles has won 17 of its 23 games, or 73.9%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The Lakers have a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Golden State has played 66 games this season that finished with a combined score over 220.5 points.

Golden State's games this year have had a 236.1-point total on average, 15.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Golden State's ATS record is 39-43-0 this season.

The Warriors have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Golden State has won four of its 16 games, or 25%, when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.

Golden State has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 62 75.6% 117.2 236.1 116.6 233.7 232.1 Warriors 66 80.5% 118.9 236.1 117.1 233.7 233.5

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have gone 6-4 in their past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

The Lakers have gone over the total in four of their past 10 contests.

At home, Los Angeles has a better record against the spread (21-20-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (20-21-0).

The Lakers score 117.2 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors give up.

When Los Angeles totals more than 117.1 points, it is 29-11 against the spread and 32-8 overall.

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

Golden State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

The Warriors have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Golden State has performed better against the spread at home (27-14-0) than on the road (12-29-0) this year.

The Warriors put up an average of 118.9 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow.

Golden State is 31-19 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Splits

Lakers and Warriors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-41 13-15 44-38 Warriors 39-43 9-11 45-37

Lakers vs. Warriors Point Insights

Lakers Warriors 117.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 6 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 29-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-19 32-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 31-20 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 31-12 33-18 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-9

