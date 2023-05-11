Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied 2-2. The Stars have -190 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+160).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).
- Dallas has gone 19-7 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 65.5% in this contest.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has not hit the over in its past 10 contests.
- In their last 10 games, the Stars are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
