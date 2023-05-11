Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken meet on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up 2-2. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Dallas has a record of 19-7 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (73.1% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.

The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

