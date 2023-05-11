The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Thursday in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied up 2-2 in the series. The Stars are favored (-190) against the Kraken (+160).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have gone 42-24 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Dallas has gone 19-7 (winning 73.1%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars' implied win probability is 65.5%.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.1 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

