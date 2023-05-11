The Seattle Kraken go on the road to play the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is knotted up at 2-2.

You can tune in to watch the Stars attempt to defeat the the Kraken on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/9/2023 Kraken Stars 6-3 DAL 5/7/2023 Kraken Stars 7-2 SEA 5/4/2023 Stars Kraken 4-2 DAL 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Kraken Key Players