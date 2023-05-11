Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars meet the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Hintz intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Roope Hintz vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -185)

0.5 points (Over odds: -185) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Hintz has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +31.

In 28 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with seven of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 48 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 19 times.

Hintz has an assist in 27 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

The implied probability is 64.9% that Hintz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Hintz has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hintz Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 10 75 Points 11 37 Goals 5 38 Assists 6

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.