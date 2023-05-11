Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Athletics - May 11
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (hitting .262 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Zach Neal and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mariners.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Zach Neal
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.
- In 19 of 29 games this season (65.5%) Grossman has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).
- He has gone deep in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this year (31.0%), Grossman has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 44.8% of his games this season (13 of 29), he has scored, and in four of those games (13.8%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|11 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics' 7.43 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (67 total, 1.8 per game).
- Neal takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Athletics.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 34-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.