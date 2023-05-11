Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics will look to find success Nathan Eovaldi when he takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first game of a four-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

Rangers vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers' 47 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

Texas ranks fifth in the majors with a .440 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank fifth in MLB with a .265 team batting average.

Texas has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 227.

The Rangers have an OBP of .338 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Rangers rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Texas has the ninth-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined 1.176 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Eovaldi (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in eight scoreless innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Eovaldi has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Angels W 10-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Reid Detmers 5/7/2023 Angels W 16-8 Away Martín Pérez José Suarez 5/8/2023 Mariners W 2-1 Away Jon Gray Logan Gilbert 5/9/2023 Mariners L 5-0 Away Andrew Heaney George Kirby 5/10/2023 Mariners W 4-3 Away Dane Dunning Luis Castillo 5/11/2023 Athletics - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Neal 5/12/2023 Athletics - Away Martín Pérez Ken Waldichuk 5/13/2023 Athletics - Away Jon Gray JP Sears 5/14/2023 Athletics - Away Andrew Heaney Drew Rucinski 5/15/2023 Braves - Home Dane Dunning Charlie Morton 5/16/2023 Braves - Home Nathan Eovaldi -

