Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Heiskanen? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -213)

0.5 points (Over odds: -213) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Heiskanen has a plus-minus rating of +12, while averaging 25:29 on the ice per game.

In 10 of 79 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 47 of 79 games this season, Heiskanen has recorded a point, and 23 of those games included multiple points.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 68.1% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 63.6% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 10 73 Points 10 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 8

