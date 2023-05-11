Joe Pavelski will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Pavelski intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Pavelski has a plus-minus rating of +42, while averaging 17:43 on the ice per game.

In 25 of 82 games this season Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski has a point in 49 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in 20 of them.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

Pavelski's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 77 Points 17 28 Goals 11 49 Assists 6

