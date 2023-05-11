Jamie Benn will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Prop bets for Benn are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jamie Benn vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Benn has a plus-minus of +23, while averaging 15:47 on the ice per game.

Benn has scored a goal in a game 30 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 51 of 82 games this year, Benn has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

In 34 of 82 games this season, Benn has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Benn hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Benn going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 44.4%.

Benn Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 10 78 Points 12 33 Goals 3 45 Assists 9

