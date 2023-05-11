The Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker included, will play at 10:00 PM on Thursday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last action, a 118-102 loss to the Nuggets, Booker totaled 28 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Below, we dig into Booker's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 27.8 35.9 Rebounds 5.5 4.5 5.2 Assists 7.5 5.5 7.1 PRA 45.5 37.8 48.2 PR 37.5 32.3 41.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of Devin Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Nuggets

Booker has taken 20.1 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 14.4% and 15.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.1 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 19th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

Allowing 25.7 assists per contest, the Nuggets are the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Devin Booker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 41 28 6 4 4 0 0 5/7/2023 40 36 6 12 3 0 1 5/5/2023 42 47 6 9 5 1 3 5/1/2023 45 35 5 6 4 0 0 4/29/2023 40 27 4 8 0 2 1 4/6/2023 37 15 1 8 1 0 0 3/31/2023 35 27 2 6 2 0 1 12/25/2022 4 2 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Booker or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.