Celtics vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The 76ers lead the series 3-2. The matchup's point total is 212.5.
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-2.5
|212.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 212.5 points 65 times.
- The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 16.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 47-19, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Celtics, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
76ers Betting Records & Stats
- Philadelphia has played 57 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 212.5 points.
- Philadelphia's contests this season have a 226.1-point average over/under, 13.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, Philadelphia has put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread.
- The 76ers have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (48%) in those contests.
- This season, Philadelphia has won seven of its 17 games, or 41.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- Philadelphia has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 212.5
|% of Games Over 212.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|233.1
|111.4
|222.3
|227.8
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|233.1
|110.9
|222.3
|224.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Eight of Celtics' past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (23-18-0) than it does on the road (22-19-0).
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when putting up more than 110.9 points.
Additional 76ers Insights & Trends
- Philadelphia has gone 8-2 over its past 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the 76ers have hit the over six times.
- Philadelphia's winning percentage against the spread at home is .610 (25-16-0). Away, it is .561 (23-18-0).
- The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Philadelphia is 37-13 against the spread and 43-7 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|34-35
|43-39
|76ers
|48-34
|10-9
|47-35
Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights
|Celtics
|76ers
|117.9
|115.2
|4
|14
|39-21
|37-13
|48-12
|43-7
|111.4
|110.9
|4
|3
|35-16
|41-18
|41-10
|43-16
