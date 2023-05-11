Bubba Thompson is back in action for the Texas Rangers against Zach Neal and the Oakland AthleticsMay 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 11 against the Angels) he went 0-for-1.

Bubba Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Zach Neal

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Bubba Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four doubles, a triple and a walk while batting .186.

Thompson has gotten a hit in six of 19 games this season (31.6%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 19 games this season.

Thompson has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.

Bubba Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 .179 AVG .200 .179 OBP .250 .286 SLG .400 3 XBH 2 0 HR 0 1 RBI 2 10/0 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 2 Home Away 11 GP 8 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

