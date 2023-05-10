On Wednesday, Robbie Grossman (.268 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 3:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .235 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Grossman has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (18 of 28), with multiple hits four times (14.3%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (10.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has driven in a run in nine games this season (32.1%), including four games with more than one RBI (14.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (42.9%), including four games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings